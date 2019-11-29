

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's trade deficit widened significantly in October, as exports decreased and imports surged, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Friday.



The trade deficit rose to US$1.808 billion in October from US$497 million in the same month last year.



Exports fell 0.1 percent annually in October, while imports rose 8.0 percent.



On a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis, exports decreased 0.5 percent, while imports rose by 3.6 percent from the previous month.



On a calendar adjusted basis, exports remained unchanged and imports grew by 9.5 percent from a year ago.



