

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - A court in Thailand ordered the local unit of Philip Morris to pay a fine of 1.2 billion baht or $39.7 million for evading duty on cigarettes imported from the Philippines from 2003-2006 by under-declaring their value, according to the reports.



But, the court reportedly acquitted seven of its local employees, finding that they had nothing to do with the price declarations.



In 2016, the Thai public prosecutor filed charges against Philip Morris Thailand and its seven employees, alleging that the company made 272 false declarations on the prices of cigarettes it imported from the Philippines.



