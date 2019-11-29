

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The market is subdued after the Thanks Giving Holiday. Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index point to a lower opening for Wall Street.



Asian shares down at close. European shares are mostly up.



As of 7.35 am ET, the Dow futures were down 43.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were losing 5.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 18.75 points.



The U.S. major averages closed in positive territory on Wednesday. The Dow rose 42.32 points or 0.2 percent to 28,164.00, the Nasdaq advanced 57.24 points or 0.7 percent to 8,705.18 and the S&P 500 climbed 13.11 points or 0.4 percent to 3,153.63.



In the Economic front, Fed Balance Sheet for the week will be published at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week, the level was at $4.030 trillion.



The Fed Money supply for the week will be released at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week, the M2 weekly change was $15.9 billion.



Asian stocks fell on Friday. Chinese shares hit three-month low. The Shanghai Composite index ended down 0.61 percent at 2,871.98 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell over 2 percent to 26,346.49.



Japanese shares ended lower. The Nikkei average dropped 0.49 percent to 23,293.91, while the broader Topix index closed 0.51 percent lower at 1,699.36.



Australian markets gave up early gains. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 edged down 0.26 percent to 6,846 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 0.25 percent at 6,948.



European shares are broadly up. France's CAC 40 is climbing 7.71 points or 0.13 percent. Germany's DAX is up 19.24 points or 0.14 percent. FTSE 100 of U.K. is declining 13.76 points or 0.18 percent. Swiss Market Index declining 9.54 points or 0.09 percent.



Eurozone's leading Blue Chip index,Euro Stoxx 50, is progressing 0.24 percent.



