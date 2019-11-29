

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV is recalling around 100 thousand Ram ProMaster vans sold in the U.S. citing an engine fire risk. FCA also recalled around 52 thousand Fiat 500 compact cars over a shifter issue.



The Ram ProMaster vans recall is likely in the first quarter of 2020 and the company is developing a remedy, Autoblog reported. The Ram ProMaster recall would include vans from the 2015 through 2018 model years equipped with air conditioning and 3.0-liter diesel or 3.6-liter gasoline engines. The recall is to address an overheating issue in fan motors.



The company's initial investigation about the issue was after the U.S. Postal Service reported incidents of engine compartment catching fire. There were 21 complaints of smoke or fire and 13 reports from dealers, while no injuries were reported.



Further, FCA's planned recall of Fiat 500 hatchbacks involves an estimated 51,788 cars with automatic transmissions from December 2, 2010 through January 30, 2013 in the U.S. to replace faulty shift-cable bushings. FCA noted that these may degrade over time from exposure to heat and humidity, and shift cable may separate from the transmission linkage, making the shifter inoperable.



FCA reportedly said it is aware of three minor accidents likely to be related to the issue, but no injuries.



Fiat Chrysler last week had said it would recall nearly 700,000 sport utility vehicles worldwide due to a faulty electrical connection.



General Motors Co. recently recalled 638 thousand U.S. sport utility vehicles and pickup trucks citing braking issues due to a faulty software. The recall involves 2015-2020 Chevrolet Suburban, Tahoe, and Yukon vehicles. It also includes 2014-2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 vehicles.



In mid September, GM had announced recall of more than 107 thousand small SUVs in the United States and Canada citing that a suspension weld can break and cause steering problems.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX