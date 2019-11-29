

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart is offering 'more deals than ever' on Cyber Monday, saying that customers will be able to shop thousands of deals and hundreds of exclusive products that can only be found on the company's website.



The retail giant said it is starting Cyber Monday sales on Walmart.com at 12.01 a.m. ET on Monday, December 2, even as it continues to lure customers with attractive 'Black Friday' deals.



Cyber Monday is the marketing term for the Monday after the Thanksgiving holiday and was created by retailers to encourage people to shop online. The day has emerged as one of the biggest online shopping days of the year and is seen as the official kickoff to the online holiday shopping season.



This year, Walmart's major Cyber Monday deals in the electronics category include the VIZIO 55' Class 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart LED TV for $279.99, with savings of $198.01; and the Lenovo 15.6 R5 laptop for $299.00, with savings of $200.00.



The company is also offering a $450.00 gift card with the purchase and activation of a Samsung Galaxy S10 phone.



In the Toys & Kids category, the retailer is offering KidKraft Uptown Espresso Kitchen with 30-Piece Play Food Set for $89.98, with savings of $60.01; and Easy-Bake Ultimate Oven Baking Star Edition with three mixes 'online exclusive' for $29.97, with savings of $28.88.



Walmart's other lucrative Cyber Monday deals include the Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer for $69.99, with savings of $39.01; and Shark ION Robot Vacuum Cleaning System for $229.99, with savings of $219.09.



In the video games and entertainment section, the company is offering Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Deluxe Edition for $49.99, with savings of $20.00; and the Oculus Rift S PC-Powered VR Gaming Headset for $349.00, with savings of $50.00.



Cyber Monday fashion deals include the Frozen 2 iTime Interactive Smart Kids Watch for $29.99, with savings of $35.01; and Blue Star Clothing Women's Plush Robe for $9.99, with savings of $$20.00.



Walmart said that for most of its Cyber Monday deals, customers can choose either free two-day shipping or opt to pick up their online order at a local store the same day. They can also choose to pick up the order during their next weekly shopping trip.



