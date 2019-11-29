

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro lost ground against its most major counterparts in the European session on Friday.



The euro declined to 2-day lows of 1.0994 against the greenback and 1.6226 against the aussie, from its early highs of 1.1013 and 1.6280, respectively.



The euro edged down to 1.4613 against the loonie and 120.43 against the yen, off its early high of 1.4634 and an 11-day high of 120.66, respectively.



The European currency depreciated to a 2-1/2-month low of 1.7085 versus the kiwi, from a high of 1.7160 hit at 6:00 pm ET.



The euro is likely to find support around 1.075 against the greenback, 118.00 against the yen, 1.60 against the aussie, 1.68 versus the kiwi and 1.44 against the loonie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX