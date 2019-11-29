

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mark Feldstein & Associates recalled about 5,000 units of LED Stacked Gourd Jack-O-Lantern decorations for possible fire and burn hazards, a statement by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission showed.



The company said the string light wiring inside of the Jack-O-Lanterns can overheat, spark or ignite, which could cause a fire and burn injury.



The recall involves 12-inch Stacked Gourd Jack-O-Lantern with battery-operated LED string lights inside the product, which are powered with three AAA batteries. The model number S1915D12 Jack-O-Lantern is hand-painted resin.



The company has already received four reports of the Jack-O-Lantern decorations smoking or catching on fire. However, it is yet to receive any reports of injuries or property damage related to the product.



Mark Feldstein advised consumers to immediately stop using the recalled Stacked Gourd Jack-O-Lantern decorations and contact Mark Feldstein & Associates to receive a full refund.



The decorations were made in China and imported to the U.S. by Sylvania, Ohio-based Mark Feldstein & Associates, Inc. and Logan, Utah-based 1i4 Group.



They were sold at Paper Store, Hallmark stores, and independent gift stores across the U.S. from August 2019 through October 2019 and online at www.Amazon.com from July 2019 through September 2019 for about $20.



