

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With retailers offering holiday deals earlier than before, consumers are not waiting for Thanksgiving or Black Friday anymore to start their holiday shopping, according to an annual survey released by the National Retail Federation and Prosper insights & Analytics.



The National Retail Federation or NRF noted that the figures indicate the holiday season has grown far beyond the period between Thanksgiving and Christmas.



While the figures are about the same as in the past few years, they are higher than the earlier NRF survey that found 39 percent of holiday shoppers planned to start their shopping before November this year.



'Thanksgiving is still a hallmark of the season, and there's billions of dollars in shopping still to come. But many consumers have already been shopping for weeks, and retailers are increasingly adapting to that,' said NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay.



The NRF defines the holiday season as the period from November 1 through December 31.



According to the NRF's annual survey released in October, holiday retail sales in November and December 2019 will increase between 3.8 percent and 4.2 percent over the prior year to a total of between $727.9 billion and $730.7 billion.



Consumers plan to spend an average of $1,047.83 this holiday season, a 4 percent increase from last year, the NRF estimates.



The NRF estimates that 165.3 million people will shop in stores and online from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday this year.



Reflecting the trend in recent years, clothing and accessories are the top gift category this year, followed by gift cards, toys, nooks/music/movies/video games, and food/candy.



