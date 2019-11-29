

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The major European stock markets finished lower for the second straight session on Friday, pulling further back from near four-year highs established on Wednesday.



Investors grew cautious as Hong Kong braces for a fresh round of protests over the weekend. Reports also suggest that China is considering to put the drafters of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act on its no-entry list.



Germany's Dax dipped 9.20 points or 0.07 percent to 13,236.38, while London's FTSE tumbled 69.90 points or 0.94 percent to 7,346.53 and the CAC 40 in France fell 7.54 points or 0.13 percent to 5,905.17.



In Germany, E.ON surged 3.17 percent, while Continental tumbled 1.84 percent, Covestro skidded 1.78 percent, Daimler dropped 1.46 percent, Deutsche Bank sank 1.13 percent, BASF shed 0.77 percent, Volkswagen lost 0.69 percent, Bayerische Motoren Werke fell 0.43 percent, Deutsche Post added 0.37 percent, Deutsche Lufthansa gained 0.32 percent and Deutsche Telekom rose 0.16 percent.



In London, Tesco plummeted 3.37 percent, while St. James Place tumbled 2.73 percent, Prudential skidded 1.68 percent, Royal Dutch Shell sank 1.53 percent, Centrica shed 1.04 percent, Rolls-Royce Holdings lost 0.97 percent, Rightmove retreated 0.61 percent, Vodafone fell 0.52 percent and Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust was down 0.47 percent.



In France, TechnipFMC dropped 2.24 percent, while Peugeot retreated 1.44 percent, Bouygues advanced 0.98 percent, Carrefour sank 0.96 percent, Societe Generale added 0.76 percent, Orange gained 0.67 percent, Credit Agricole shed 0.56 percent, Engie rose 0.14 percent, BNP Paribas fell 0.14 percent, Sanofi was up 0.06 percent and Vivendi was unchanged.



In economic news, Eurozone inflation accelerated in November on food and services cost, flash data from Eurostat showed Friday, while euro area unemployment rate declined to the lowest in more than a decade in October despite subdued economic growth.



Also, France's economy expanded as initially estimated in the third quarter and consumer price inflation accelerated in November driven by food and services costs, official data showed, while German unemployment declined notably in November.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX