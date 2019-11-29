Bei der Terror-Attacke an der London Bridge sind am Freitag mindestens zwei Menschen von einem Angreifer getötet worden, der Mann wurde später von der Polizei erschossen. Während die Polizei der britischen Hauptstadt zunächst nur den Tod des Angreifers bestätigte und mitteilte, dass dieser auf mehrerer Personen eingestochen habe, meldete die BBC die zwei Todesopfer unter Berufung auf eigene Quellen.



Die weiteren Umstände seien Unklar, hatte Polizeisprecher Neil Basu am Nachmittag vor Journalisten gesagt. "Vorsichtshalber" werde der Vorfall als Terroranschlag behandelt. Der Verdächtige soll eine Bombenattrappe am Körper getragen haben. Premierminister Boris Johnson unterbrach seinen Wahlkampf und dankte den Einsatzkräften.



"Clearly, the Metropolitan Police are continuing their investigations and I can assure you, and assure everyone, that anybody involved in this crime and these attacks will be hunted down and will be brought to justice", sagte Johnson am Freitag. "I think the message that we send to them and anyone associated with this type of attack is one that will be familiar, and that is that this country will never be cowed or divided or intimidated by this sort of attack", so der britische Premierminister.