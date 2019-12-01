

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - German union Verdi has called a 24-hour strike at Deutsche Lufthansa AG's catering unit LSG over the sale of some operations to Gategroup Holding.



The strike will begin on December 2 at 00:00 CET, Verdi said in a statement.



Verdi expects the strike to lead to cancellations and delays in Frankfurt and Munich, saying that particularly long-haul flights might be affected.



Verdi reportedly wants assurances from Lufthansa that the wages of LSG employees will not shrink as a result of the sale.



Lufthansa said on Tuesday that it agreed to sell its LSG catering division's European operations to Switzerland's Gategroup as part of plans to focus on its airline business.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX