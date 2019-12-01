

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) has terminated 16 employees without notice, due to the involvement of the employees in the affair of the prohibited possession of secret documents of the Bundesweh, according to the reports.



Bundesweh are unified armed forces of Germany and their civil administration and procurement authorities.



The public prosecutor of Munich launched the investigation in September after the company informed the authorities about potential irregularities involving the documents.



