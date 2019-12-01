

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China will on Monday see November numbers for the manufacturing PMI from Caixin, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The index is predicted to see a score of 51.3, down from 51.7 in October.



Australia will see October numbers for building approvals, Q3 data for company profits and November results for the Performance of Manufacturing Index from AiG, the inflation forecast from TD Securities, job ads from ANZ and the commodity price index from the Reserve Bank of Australia.



Building approvals rose 7.6 percent on month and fell 19.0 percent on year in September. Company profits were up 4.5 percent on quarter in Q2 and inventories were down 0.9 percent.



In October, the inflation forecast suggested an increase of 0.1 percent on month and 1.5 percent on year, while the manufacturing index saw a score of 51.6. Job ads fell 1.02 percent and the commodity index dropped 4.2 percent to a score of 116.5.



Japan will release Q3 figures for capital spending and company profits, plus final November numbers for the manufacturing PMI from Nikkei.



In Q2, capital spending was up 1.9 percent (down 1.7 percent excluding software), while company profits fell 12.0 percent and sales added 0.4 percent. The previous reading for the manufacturing index was 48.6.



South Korea will see October numbers for consumer prices; in September, overall inflation added 0.4 percent on month and fell 0.4 percent on year and core CPI fell 0.4 percent on month and gained 0.5 percent on year.



Indonesia will provide November figures for consumer prices; in October, overall inflation was flat on month and up 3.1 percent on year, while core CPI rose 3.2 percent on year.



Hong Kong will release October numbers for retail sales; in September, sales plummeted 20.4 percent on year.



New Zealand will release Q3 data for terms of trade; in the three months prior, the terms of trade rose 1.6 percent.



Several of the regional nations will see November results for their respective manufacturing PMIs from IHH, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.



