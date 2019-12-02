Introducing Shampoo Papi: The Name To Watch Out For

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2019 / If this name doesn't ring a bell, then you have to log on to your Instagram right now, look up @thatshampoopapi, and start watching. You very well may be missing out on the rise of the next big thing on social media. His videos have already amassed thousands of views on Instagram and social media in the US and countries such as New Mexico, Dubai, France, Australia, and London. People from around the world love Chaz Alvarez for his crazy, loud, and high spirit and most of them know him and call him the Shampoo Papi.

Shampoo Papi is known as the man who turns boring automobile detailing to something entertaining. He makes videos of him detailing cars, blasting music, dancing, and having fun that his clients from all over the world genuinely enjoys and loves to watch.

It's undeniable that he's so entertaining to watch but even more so, people have also been inspired by Chaz's work ethic and ambition to be unapologetic in his entrepreneurship. He was even recognized by one of the biggest entrepreneurs in the world, Daymond John, the star of ABCs Shark Tank.

But more than turning dirt into magic and making people laugh with the unique Shampoo Papi experience, Chaz wanted to do something more. Building his brand and becoming an entrepreneur is incredibly rewarding, but Chaz knew there is so much more that he could do. It's time to chase his real dream and work on making it his lifelong passion, to become a model and an actor.

Chaz always loved fashion and modeling and he sees himself modeling for brands and becoming the front cover of magazines. Moreover, Chaz doesn't shy away from being in front of the camera as it has been very easy for him after spending a lot of time making videos on Instagram.

While he's not in the season of detailing cars anymore, it doesn't change the fact that his followers still engage with him and root for him to become Hollywood's next big thing. With the following that he built and his natural talent to engage an audience, Chaz has a strong potential to go viral with his Instagram videos. With this, Chaz is looking forward to making Shampoo Papi, a rising name in the entertainment industry.

Chaz is looking forward to seeing himself to become successful. For Chaz, success means being on the cover of Forbes, GQ, Vogue, and Cosmo. Aside from that, being in both Jordan Peele and Tyler Perry film is a testament that he finally made it.

Who knows, one of these days, while we sit on our couch and open the television, we see none other than, the Shampoo Papi.

For more information please contact thatsshampoopapi@gmail.com.

SOURCE: Shampoo Papi

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/568632/Introducing-Shampoo-Papi-The-Name-To-Watch-Out-For