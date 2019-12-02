

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to contract in November, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 48.9.



That's up from 48.4 in October, although it remains solidly beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Among the individual components, a solid decline in new orders led to further cutbacks in output.



Economic weakness across Asia hit exports in November, while selling charges decreased for the sixth consecutive month.



