

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in November, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from Caixin revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 51.8.



That's up from 51.7 in October, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Individually, there were solid increases in output and new business, while employment was broadly stable.



Inflationary pressures remained weak, while higher buying activity contributed to an increase in stocks of purchases, albeit only marginal.



