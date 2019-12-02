

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:45 am ET Monday, Markit is slated to issue Italy's manufacturing PMI. Final PMI reports are due from France and Germany at 3:50 am ET and 3:55 am ET, respectively. At 4:00 am ET, Markit is slated to issue euro area manufacturing PMI data.



Ahead of these data, the euro held steady against its major counterparts.



The euro was worth 120.83 against the yen, 1.1016 against the franc, 1.1018 against the greenback and 0.8527 against the pound at 3:40 am ET.



