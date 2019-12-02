

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks advanced on Monday as upbeat factory activity reports from China helped offset investor anxiety over the prospects of a proposed Sino-U.S. trade deal.



The Caixin manufacturing Purchasing Managers' index rose slightly to 51.8 from 51.7 in October, signaling an improvement for the fourth consecutive month.



According to official survey, released over the weekend, the manufacturing PMI advanced to 50.2 from 49.3 while the non-manufacturing PMI advanced to 54.4 from 52.8.



The benchmark DAX was up 83 points, or 0.63 percent, at 13,319 after closing down 0.1 percent on Friday.



Tariff-sensitive automakers were moving higher, with BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen rising between half a percent and 1 percent.



Deutsche Lufthansa shares advanced 1.7 percent despite its union Verdi calling a 24-hour strike at its catering unit LSG over the sale of some operations to Gategroup Holding.



Electric utility E.ON edged down slightly after announcing a restructuring of its struggling British Npower division.



