

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks gained ground on Monday as upbeat factory activity data from China helped investors put trade issues on the back burner.



According to official data, China's factory activity returned to growth in November for the first time in seven months.



A private survey of Chinese factory activity in November also came in stronger than expected, offering a glimmer of hope that the world's second-largest economy may be able to hold in check its slide toward sub-6 percent growth



Closer home, IHS Markit's final manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for the euro zone came in at 46.9 in November, a tad above October's 45.9 and higher than the preliminary estimate of 46.6.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 38 points, or 0.64 percent, at 5,942 after closing down 0.1 percent on Friday.



Tariff-sensitive automakers edged higher, with Renault up 1.9 percent and Peugeot gaining half a percent.



Airbus advanced 0.6 percent after terminating 16 employees in relation to an investigation into the potential misuse of client documents.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX