

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's retail sales grew for a second straight month in October, but at a slower pace, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Monday.



Working-day adjusted retail sales annual growth more than halved to 0.7 percent in October from 1.6 percent in September. In August, sales fell 0.5 percent.



Sales of non-food sector grew 2.8 percent annually in October, while those of food, beverages and tobacco fell 0.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 1.0 percent in October, after a 0.2 percent fall in the previous month. Sales rose for the first time in four months.



