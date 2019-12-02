

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's exports grew at the fastest rate in nearly two-and-a-half years in September and producer price inflation slowed in October, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Monday.



Exports rose a calendar adjusted 11.6 percent annually in September, following a 7.8 percent increase in August.



The latest increase was the highest since May, when exports rose 12.4 percent.



Imports increased an 8.0 percent year-on-year in September, following a 6.1 percent rise in the previous month.



On a non-adjusted basis, exports and imports 12 percent and 10 percent, respectively, from a year ago.



The trade surplus increased to EUR 539 million in September from EUR 181 million in the same month last year. In August, trade surplus was EUR 60 million.



For the January to September period, the trade surplus was EUR 3.888 billion. Exports and imports rose 4.7 percent and 5.9 percent, respectively.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the producer prices climbed 1.5 percent annually in October, after a 2.2 percent increase in September. In August, inflation was 0.9 percent.



