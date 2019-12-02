Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 02.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14NYH ISIN: NL0011031208  Ticker-Symbol: 6MY 
Tradegate
02.12.19
11:26 Uhr
16,800 Euro
-0,300
-1,75 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ Biotech
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
MYLAN NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MYLAN NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,900
17,000
13:35
16,900
17,000
13:35
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MYLAN
MYLAN NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MYLAN NV16,800-1,75 %