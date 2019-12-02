

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza (DOM.L, DPZ) announced 50 percent off on menu-priced pizzas ordered online during the period Dec. 2-8. The deal is only available on menu-priced pizzas ordered through Domino's online ordering channels which include: Domino's website; Domino's ordering apps; and Domino's AnyWare ordering through Google Home, Alexa, Slack, and Facebook Messenger.



'Cyber Monday is a big day for online shoppers, and now it's a huge day for pizza lovers as well. The online deals don't stop at the retail level - now hungry shoppers can get a great price on their pizza too,' said Jenny Fouracre, Domino's spokeswoman.



