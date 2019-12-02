

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Reserve Bank of Australia will on Tuesday wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at the record low 0.75 percent.



Australia also will see Q3 numbers for current account; in the three months prior, the current account surplus was A$5.9 billion.



Japan will provide November numbers for monetary base; in October, the base was up 3.1 percent on year.



Thailand will release November numbers for consumer and producer prices. In October, overall consumer prices were down 0.16 percent on month and up 0.7 percent on year, while core CPI rose 0.04 percent on month and 0.4 percent on year. Producer prices fell 0.4 percent on month and 2.5 percent on year.



