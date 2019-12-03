

FALLS CHURCH (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Navy today awarded General Dynamics Electric Boat a contract valued at $22.2 billion for the construction of 9 new Virginia-class submarines.



The contract also includes the option of a tenth ship to be constructed within the contract time frame, bringing the total potential contract value to about $24.1 billion.



The company will begin construction on Block V ships this year, with deliveries scheduled from 2025 through 2029.



The company noted that the multi-year 'Block V' contract enables Electric Boat as prime contractor, along with its teammate, Newport News Shipbuilding, to deliver Virginia-class fast-attack submarines with advanced capabilities and expanded capacity to the Navy.



