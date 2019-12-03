

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Astellas Pharma Inc agreed to acquire Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD) for US$60.00 per share in cash, representing a total equity value of about US$3 billion.



The offer price represents a premium of 110% to Audentes' closing share price of US$28.61 on December 2, 2019.



Asilomar will commence a tender offer for all outstanding shares of common stock of Audentes. The Tender Offer period is expected to commence in the next few weeks and to expire 20 business days after its commencement, unless otherwise extended.



Astellas said it is still reviewing the impact of a consummation of the transaction on its financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX