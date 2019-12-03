

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.30 am ET Tuesday, the Federal Statistical Office is set to publish Swiss consumer prices for November. Economists forecast consumer prices to drop 0.1 percent on year, following a 0.3 percent decrease in October.



Ahead of the data, the franc traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the franc fell against the pound, it rose against the rest of major counterparts.



The franc was worth 0.9910 against the greenback, 1.0981 against the euro, 1.2845 against the pound and 110.09 against the yen at 2:25 am ET.



