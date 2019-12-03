

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Ryanair Holdings plc (RYA.L) reported Group traffic of 11.00 million customers for the month of November 2019, up 6 percent from the prior year. Load factor was 96% for the month of November.



For the month of November, Ryanair alone recorded traffic growth of 4%, while Lauda reported traffic growth of 67%.



For the rolling annual period, Ryanair Group's traffic was 151.6 million customers, up 9 percent from the previous year. Load factor was 96% for the period.



