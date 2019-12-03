

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound moved up against its major counterparts in pre-European deals on Tuesday.



The pound hit near a 2-week high of 1.2967 against the dollar, from a low of 1.2930 hit at 5:00 pm ET.



Reversing from its early 6-day lows of 1.2820 against the franc and 140.93 against the yen, the pound edged up to 1.2850 and 141.48, respectively.



The pound rose to 0.8544 against the euro, off an early low of 0.8565.



The next resistance for the pound is seen around 1.32 against the dollar, 1.31 against the franc, 146.00 against the yen and 0.84 against the euro.



