TOKYO, December 2 (WNM/Reuters/ Yuka Obayashi) - Japan's greenhouse gas emissions fell 3.6% to a record low in the year to March 2019, government figures showed, thanks to growing use of renewable energy and the gradual return of nuclear power as well as warmer winter. It is the fifth straight annual decline and comes against a surge in global greenhouse emissions to a record last year. Emissions in financial year 2018/19 dropped to 1.244 billion metric tonnes of CO2 equivalent from 1.291 billion ...

