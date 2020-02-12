Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850517 ISIN: GB0007980591 Ticker-Symbol: BPE5 
Xetra
12.02.20
15:38 Uhr
5,667 Euro
+0,046
+0,82 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
BP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,653
5,654
15:59
5,653
5,656
15:59
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BP
BP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BP PLC5,667+0,82 %