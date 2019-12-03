Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 03.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 890363 ISIN: US0015471081 Ticker-Symbol: AK2 
Tradegate
03.12.19
13:00 Uhr
2,737 Euro
+0,133
+5,11 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AK STEEL HOLDING CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AK STEEL HOLDING CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,607
2,717
13:16
2,667
2,728
13:12
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AK STEEL
AK STEEL HOLDING CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AK STEEL HOLDING CORPORATION2,737+5,11 %
CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC6,602-13,04 %