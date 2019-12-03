

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Bank of Montreal (BMO, BMO.TO) announced Tuesday that its Board of Directors declared a 6 percent higher quarterly dividend of C$1.06 per share on paid-up common shares of Bank of Montreal for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020. The dividend is payable on February 26, 2020, to shareholders of record on February 3, 2020.



The common shareholders may elect to have their cash dividends reinvested in common shares of the Bank in accordance with the Bank's Shareholder Dividend Reinvestment and Share Purchase Plan. For the first quarter of fiscal 2020 dividend and subsequently until further notice, common shares under the Plan will be purchased on the open market.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX