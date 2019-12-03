

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's consumer prices fell for the second straight month in November, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index edged down 0.1 percent year-on-year in November, following a 0.3 percent decline in October. That was in line with economists' expectations.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices decreased 0.1 percent in November, following a 0.2 percent fall in the previous month. That was in line with economists' expectation.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, fell 0.3 percent annually in November, the same rate as seen in the preceding month. Economists had expected a 0.1 percent decrease.



On a month-on-month basis, the HICP declined 0.4 percent in November, following a 0.2 percent decline in the prior month. Economists had expected a 0.1 percent fall.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX