

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania producer price inflation eased to the lowest level in nearly two-and-a-half years in October, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



The producer price index rose 2.30 percent year-on-year in October, after a 3.10 percent increase in September.



The latest inflation was the lowest since June 2017, when prices increased 2.15 percent.



Prices for non-durable consumer goods grew 4.52 percent annually in October and those of capital goods, and durable consumer goods industry rose by 3.74 percent and 3.41 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 0.4 percent in October.



