

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Trumps new comment on U.S. - China trade deal that he is willing to wait and 'have no deadline' is influencing the market sentiments.



The early signs from the U.S. futures is pointing to a lower open for Wall Street. Economic activities are relatively light on the day.



Asian shares finished down, while European shares are trading lower.



As of 7.40 am ET, the Dow futures were losing 109.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 10.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were declining 38.00 points.



The U.S. stocks closed lower on Monday. The Dow ended the day down 268.37 points or 1 percent at 27,783.04, while the Nasdaq tumbled 97.48 points or 1.1 percent to 8,567.99 and the S&P 500 slumped 27.11 points or 0.9 percent to 3,113.87.



On the economic front, Redbook for the week will be issued at 8.55 am ET. In the prior week, the Store Sales were up 4.4 percent.



52-week Treasury Bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.



Asian stocks fell broadly on Tuesday. Chinese shares rose. The benchmark Shanghai index briefly hit a more than three-month low and ended the session up 8.89 points, or 0.31 percent, at 2,884.70. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.2 percent to 26,391.30.



Japanese shares retreated on the day. The Nikkei average ended down 149.69 points, or 0.64 percent, at 23,379.81, while the broader Topix index closed 0.45 percent lower at 1,706.73.



Australian markets finished lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index slumped 150 points, or 2.19 percent, to 6,712.30 while the broader All Ordinaries index dropped 146.90 points, or 2.11 percent, to 6,818.40.



European shares are mostly down. France's CAC 40 is sliding 26.01 points or 0.45 percent. Germany's DAX is up 62.66 points or 0.48 percent. FTSE 100 of U.K. is losing 82.80 points or 1.14 percent. Swiss Market Index is down 12.02 points or 0.12 percent.



Eurozone's leading Blue Chip index, Euro Stoxx 50, is progressing 0.084 percent.



