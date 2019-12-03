

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Apple Music announced its first ever Music Awards. Billie Eilish, who rose to world fame at a young age of 17 years, bagged the top honor as Global Artist of the Year.



Her full-length debut album 'When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' will be awarded the most streamed Album of the Year.



Co-written and produced by her brother Finneas, When We Fall Asleep became an instant worldwide sensation, and the most played album on Apple Music this year with more than a billion streams.



Billie will also share the award for Songwriter of the Year with Finneas. 'So 2019 has been one big birthday present,' according to Billie.



Lizzo, who received eight Grammy nominations in 2019, including Album of the Year for 'Cuz I Love You,' was adjudged Breakthrough Artist of the Year. 'This is what a breakthrough is all about, babies,' the rapper told Apple Music.



'Old Town Road' by Lil Nas X was selected Song of the Year. The sensational anthem became the most streamed song on Apple Music this year.



The inaugural Apple Music Awards ceremony will be held at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park. A performance from Billie Eilish will be the show's highlight. The event will be streamed live around the world on December 4 at 6:30 p.m. PST.



The music and video streaming service said the Apple Music Awards is a celebration of the best and boldest musicians of 2019 and the enormous impact they have had on global culture this year.



'It honors achievements in music across five distinct categories and winners are chosen through a process that reflects the service's editorial perspective, combined with what customers around the world are loving most,' Apple Music said in a statement.



