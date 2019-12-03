

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Nokia Corp. (NOK) said Tuesday that Sari Baldauf will succeed Risto Siilasmaa as Chairman of the company at Annual General Meeting 2020.



Risto Siilasmaa will step down from the Nokia Board of Directors after serving 12 years as a Director and the last eight years as the Chairman at Nokia's Annual General Meeting. The AGM is planned to be held on April 8, 2020.



Baldauf joined the Nokia Board as a non-executive director in 2018. She was the Executive Vice President and General Manager of Nokia's Networks business group from 1998 to 2005 and, prior to that, held various executive positions at Nokia in Finland and the United States.



