

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shoppers spent a record $9.4 billion buying smartphones, electronic items, toys and other gifts on Cyber Monday, a 19.7% increase from last year, according to data released by Adobe Analytics.



Adobe, which gauges the online sales of 80 of the top 100 online retailers in the U.S, said consumers were spending $11 million per minute and this was also the first day to see sales via smartphones break the $3 billion mark.



Cyber Monday shoppers also bought pricier products compared to last year. Adobe said that the average consumer's online shopping cart was 6% bigger at checkout than last year.



Top items sold on the day included Frozen 2 Toys, L.O.L Surprise Dolls, NERF products, Madden 20, Nintendo Switch, Jedi Fallen Order, Samsung TVs, Fire TV, Airpods and Air Fryers.



Retailers with more than $1 billion in annual revenue recorded online sales jump 540% compared to an average day, Adobe said. Smaller retailers with less than $50 million in yearly sales reported a 337% increase.



Amazon announced that Cyber Monday 2019 was the single biggest shopping day in its history, based on the number of items ordered worldwide. The e-commerce and technology giant noted that hundreds of millions of products were ordered worldwide between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, alone, including Amazon devices and toys.



Adobe is expecting online sales for the entire holiday season to breach $143 billion mark. So far, shoppers have spent $81.5 billion online between November 1 and December 2, according to Adobe.



