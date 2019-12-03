

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Wednesday release Q3 figures for gross domestic product, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. GDP is expected to have risen 0.5 percent on quarter and 1.6 percent on year after gaining 0.5 percent on quarter and 1.4 percent on year in the three months prior.



Australia also will see November results for the Performance of Service Index from AiG; in October, the index score was 54.2.



China will see November numbers for the services and composite indexes from Caixin; in October, their scores were 51.1 and 52.0, respectively.



Japan will see November numbers for the services and composite indexes from Jibun; in October, their scores were 50.4 and 49.9, respectively.



New Zealand will provide November figures for the commodity price index from ANZ; in October, commodity prices rose 1.2 percent.



Singapore and Hong Kong will see November results for their respective private sector PMIs from IHH; in October, their scores were 47.4 and 39.3, respectively.



Malaysia will release October figures for import, exports and trade balance. In September, imports were worth 69.37 billion ringgit and exports were at 77.70 billion ringgit for a trade surplus of 8.34 billion ringgit.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX