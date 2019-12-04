

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Orange presented its new strategic plan 'Engage2025.' It announced the disposal of 1,500 non-strategic sites in Spain to Cellnex for 260 million euros.



Orange expects Growth of EBITDAaL to be between 2% and 3% per year on average for the 2021-2023 period.



The company noted that it will open an Orange Digital Centre in all Group regions and in its operational divisions in France, by 2025. It will also provide offers aimed at low-income households in Europe like the 'coup de pouce' offer in France or 'gigas solidarios' in Spain.



Orange will pursue its efforts to offer increasingly affordable smartphones in Africa & the Middle East.



For fixed services, Orange will be able to offer FTTH to more than 65 million households in Europe by 2023, underlining its leadership in Europe in terms of fibre.



In mobile, Orange will focus on 5G. After an initial commercial launch in Romania, 5G will begin to be rolled out in most of the European countries where the Group operates in 2020.



Orange said, to optimise the deployment of its mobile infrastructure, particularly 5G, in terms of pace, coverage and financial capacity, it will rely on RAN-sharing agreements, whilst maintaining areas of differentiation.



Orange noted that it will create TowerCos in most of its European countries to derive higher value from its owned 40,000 towers of its mobile network in Europe.



Orange will retain control of these entities in all the European countries where they are created. The first projects will start in 2020 in France and Spain. The consolidation of all or part of these local TowerCos into a European TowerCo, in which Orange will retain majority control, will be considered in order to seize opportunities for consolidation of the tower market at a European level.



The company said it will invest more than 1.5 billion euros in a skills-building programme open to all employees around the world. Specifically, 20,000 employees will be trained in network virtualisation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud computing, code and cybersecurity. Orange Campus will become a networked school open to all employees and, for the first time, to the external world.



Orange will pursue operational efficiency programmes and aims to achieve, by 2023, net savings of one billion euros from within a defined perimeter of indirect costs from telecoms activities at the end of 2019 of 14 billion euros.



