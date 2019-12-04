

BRADFORD (dpa-AFX) - Wm Morrison Supermarkets plc (MRW.L) announced Wednesday the appointments of Trevor Strain as Chief Operating Officer, and Michael Gleeson as Chief Financial Officer.



Strain is currently Group Chief Finance and Commercial Officer, and has been an executive director of Morrisons and Chief Financial Officer since 2013. In his new role as Chief Operating Officer, he will continue to report into Chief Executive, David Potts. His responsibilities will include commercial, manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, operations development, online and wholesale.



Gleeson, who joined Morrisons in 2014, is currently Trading Director responsible for ambient grocery, frozen, dairy, fuel and services. He has been Trading Director since January 2017, prior to which he was Group Financial Controller and Supermarkets Finance Director. Prior to joining Morrisons, he was at Tesco for 15 years in various senior finance roles.



Gleeson will be appointed as an executive director of Morrisons and Chief Financial Officer, reporting into Potts. His appointment will be effective on February 3, the first day of the 2021 financial year. Until that time, he will be Group Finance Director reporting into Strain.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX