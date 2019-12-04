

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.45 am ET Wednesday, Italy's services PMI survey results are due. Final PMI reports are due from France and Germany at 3.50 am and 3.55 am ET, respectively. At 4.00 am ET, IHS Markit is scheduled to issue euro area composite PMI survey data.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the greenback, it declined against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 1.1086 against the greenback, 120.27 against the yen, 1.0927 against the franc and 0.8503 against the pound as of 3:40 am ET.



