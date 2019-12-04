Chegg Inc Soars on Strong Q3 Results, Raises Guidance AgainChegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) is a digital education company that saw its share price soar approximately 30% in November to around $39.00.What's behind the massive jump in Chegg stock? In early November, Chegg Inc announced strong third-quarter financial results and raised its full-year guidance.The company also recently announced its biggest acquisition ever: online tech career school Thinkful, Inc. This should help.

