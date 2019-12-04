Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 04.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien
Goldaktie in den Startlöchern – was steckt hinter dem Kursanstieg?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W4ER ISIN: US1630921096 Ticker-Symbol: 0CG 
Tradegate
03.12.19
14:22 Uhr
34,400 Euro
-0,400
-1,15 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHEGG INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHEGG INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,800
35,200
13:44
34,800
35,000
12:40
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CHEGG
CHEGG INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHEGG INC34,400-1,15 %