

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) reported that its preliminary revenues for the fourth quarter were $174.9 million, an increase of 6.5% sequentially compared to the guidance of about flat to the previous quarter.



In the pre-market trade, HIMX is trading at $3.79 up $0.54 or 16.62 percent.



IFRS earnings per ADS were expected to be in the range of 0.3 to 0.6 cents, exceeding the guidance a loss of around 3.0 to 4.5 cents per ADS. The better-than-expected earnings include a revaluation gain of $3.8 million or 2.2 cents per ADS, from an investment in an AI related startup made during November of 2017.



Non-IFRS earnings per ADS were expected to be in the range of 0.6 to 0.9 cents, exceeding the guidance of a loss of around 2.7 to 4.2 cents per ADS. The non-IFRS earnings have included the revaluation gain.



