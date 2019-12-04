Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 04.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien
Goldaktie in den Startlöchern – was steckt hinter dem Kursanstieg?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850561 ISIN: US1344291091 Ticker-Symbol: CSC 
Tradegate
04.12.19
13:52 Uhr
41,845 Euro
-1,125
-2,62 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
43,175
43,415
15:36
43,160
43,410
15:36
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CAMPBELL SOUP
CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY41,845-2,62 %