

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla Inc chief executive Elon Musk has testified that a 'pedo guy' remark he made on Twitter targeting a British cave diver had not been meant to be taken literally.



Diver Vernon Unsworth, who took the lead role in rescuing 12 boys trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand last year, had filed a defamation lawsuit against Musk in Los Angeles court alleging that the billionaire insulted him.



Testifying at his trial on Tuesday, Musk said it was just a 'tit-for-tat' tweet sent in response to an 'unprovoked' insult he received from Unsworth.



The 48 year old founder of the rocket company SpaceX also apologized to the plaintiff over the controversial remark.



As the world was anxiously following the fate of the school football players in July 2018, Musk put forward a proposal to use a mini-submarine to rescue them.



Unsworth publicly rejected it, and in an interview on CNN after the boys were rescued, he called the idea a 'PR stunt'.



Musk told the court that Unsworth's comments were 'wrong and insulting, and so I insulted him back'. 'It was an unprovoked attack on what was a good-natured attempt to help the kids,' he added.



