

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - BP has agreed to supply renewable energy to Amazon's European data centres that drive the Amazon Web Services or AWS cloud platform.



BP said it will begin supplying AWS with renewable energy from more than 170 megawatts (MW) of newbuild wind and solar projects in Sweden and Spain, starting from 2021.



As per the deal, BP will provide AWS with 122 MW of new renewable power capacity from one of the largest onshore windfarms being built in Europe, in Västernorrland, Sweden. It's expected to commence operations in 2022.



A new solar farm in Spain, which is expected to deliver 50 MW to AWS from 2021, will also support the deal.



