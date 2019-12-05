

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer price inflation eased in November after rising in the previous month, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index climbed 2.6 percent year-on-year in November, after a 2.7 percent increase in October. A similar rate of inflation was seen in September.



Inflation based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, or HICP, increased 2.6 percent in November, after a 2.8 percent rise in the previous month.



In November, the slowdown was driven by cheaper airline tickets and prices for electricity and gas declined. Meanwhile, prices for fuels increased.



