

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Smith (DS) plc (SMDS.L) reported that, in the half year to 31 October 2019, the Group has continued to grow well, with corrugated box volume growth of 0.7 percent, and adjusted operating profit up 14 percent.



For the first-half period, profit before tax was 213 million pounds, up 31 percent year-on-year on a reported basis, and up 30 percent in constant currency. Statutory basic earnings per share was 12.0 pence, an increase of 26 percent. Adjusted earnings per share was 17.4 pence, up 5 percent reported, or up 4 percent in constant currency.



First-half revenue was 3.19 billion pounds, up 4 percent on a reported basis, and up 3 percent principally reflecting the contribution from Europac and volume growth in corrugated boxes.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX